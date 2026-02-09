Aikyatan to celebrate golden jubilee with two-day cultural programme

GUWAHATI: Aikyatan will commemorate its Golden Jubilee with a two-day cultural programme on February 13 and 14, 2026, at the New Art Players Auditorium, Guwahati Club, on Dipok Kumar Barthakur Road. The event will feature an 80-minute presentation that will include a pantomime by Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Moinul Hoque and a mystery play titled Ayurekha, written by Sourav Kumar Chaliha and directed by Prodyut Kumar Deka. The programme will begin at 5:15 pm on both days, and organizers will keep entry free for all theatre enthusiasts and members of the public, stated a press release.

