Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attends golden jubilee of blind school

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the golden jubilee celebration of Guwahati Blind High School at Basistha in Guwahati on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor congratulated the students, teachers, staff and alumni on the completion of 50 years of service in educating visually impaired children. He said social progress is reflected in the dignity, inclusion and opportunities ensured for persons with disabilities. He highlighted initiatives such as the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, the Accessible India Campaign, and Assam government measures under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to support inclusive education.

The Governor praised the school’s inclusive approach, use of modern technology and achievements in academics, culture and sports, and congratulated alumni Himakhi Devi and Simu Das for their national and international accomplishments. He said education fosters self-reliance and expressed confidence that the institution would continue to promote inclusive education.

Several dignitaries, including Dispur MLA Atul Bora and State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Sushma Hazarika, were present at the programme, stated a press release.

