AIUDF Announces Third List of Candidates for Assam Assembly Elections 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026, naming contenders for several constituencies. According to the party’s announcement, the following candidates have been finalised: Sheikh Shah Alam from Jaleswar; Ali Akbar Miah from Birsing-Jarua; Abdul Salam Shah from Mankachar; Farhad Ali from Bhawanipur-Sorbhog; Minar Hussain Mazarbhuiya from Sonai; and Choudhury Hibbur Rasul Usama Mabrur from Karimganj North. So far, the AIUDF has named 27 candidates for the elections. The party released its first list of nine candidates on March 9 and its second list of 12 candidates on March 17.

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