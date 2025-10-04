AIUDF celebrates 21st foundation day, pays tribute to Maulana Badruddin Ajmal and Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) celebrated its 21st Foundation Day on Friday with great enthusiasm and zeal at the party’s head office. The programme began with the hoisting of the party flag by general secretary (Administrative) and Bilasipara West MLA Hafiz Bashir Qasimi along with MLA Aminul Islam. The leaders and party workers paid rich tributes to all those who had dedicated their lives to the party since its inception in 2005 and recalled the visionary leadership of Maulana Badruddin Ajmal. They reiterated AIUDF’s commitment to safeguarding the rights, identity, and dignity of Assam’s marginalized and neglected communities. The event also witnessed a solemn homage to Assam’s beloved artiste, Zubeen Garg, whose memory was honoured with deep respect. Leaders reaffirmed their pledge to continue the struggle for justice, equality, and harmony in the state. Several prominent leaders of the party, including vice president Awal Majid, general secretary Siddique Ali Thakuria, AIUDF Women’s Wing president Hasina Ahmed and other leaders and workers, graced the occasion.

