Zubeen Garg’s Iconic Song “Mayabini Ratir Bukut” Returns to Streaming Platforms

Guwahati: In a move welcomed by fans across the globe, the original recording of Zubeen Garg’s timeless hit “Mayabini Ratir Bukut” is set to return to major digital streaming platforms, including Spotify and YouTube.

The song, which had been removed in recent weeks, sparked disappointment and grief among admirers, particularly following the singer’s untimely demise. Several tribute reels and videos featuring the track were also taken down, intensifying public demand for its reinstatement.

Responding to appeals from fans and requests made to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Zubeen Garg’s team has taken steps to officially re-upload the song. The reinstatement is being managed through official channels to ensure global access and preserve the cultural and emotional legacy of the late music icon.

For countless listeners, the revival of “Mayabini Ratir Bukut” is more than just music returning online,it is a heartfelt reminder of Zubeen Garg’s enduring contribution to Assamese culture and India’s musical heritage.