Ajmal Slams Assam Government Over Rising Prices, Demands Market Regulation and Tariff Rollback

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president and Binnakandi MLA Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday criticised the Assam Government over rising prices of essential commodities and demanded immediate market intervention and withdrawal of the proposed electricity tariff hike.

In a statement, Ajmal alleged that the government had failed to control prices, leaving consumers at the mercy of middlemen. He claimed that while farmers were not receiving remunerative prices, vegetables were being sold at significantly higher rates in Guwahati than at production centres.

Citing Kharupetia as an example, he said vegetables available at wholesale rates of Rs 10-12 per kg were being sold for Rs 50-60 per kg in Guwahati. He also questioned the rise in egg prices, saying a tray of 30 eggs had reached Rs 240 despite no corresponding increase in producing states.

Ajmal further criticised the proposed electricity tariff hike, claiming that APDCL had received approval to collect around Rs 160 crore from consumers between November 2026 and March 2027.

He urged the government to regulate market prices, check alleged exploitation by middlemen and withdraw the proposed tariff increase to prevent further financial pressure on consumers.

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