AKDSU Urges Action on Civic Concerns, Submits Memorandum to District Commissioner

GUWAHATI: The All Kamrup (Metro) District Students’ Union (AKDSU) has urged the district administration to take immediate steps to address key civic issues, including drug abuse, pollution and artificial flooding, in Guwahati.

A delegation of the union, led by president Bipjyoti Malakar and general secretary Samiran Kalita, met Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner Swapneel Paul on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum containing six demands. The DC assured the delegation that necessary steps would be taken to resolve the issues raised. In a statement, Malakar and Kalita said the memorandum primarily focused on six pressing concerns affecting the district.

The union demanded a massive anti-drug drive to build a drug-free district. It called for the formation of a special monitoring task force in coordination with the police to dismantle drug networks at their roots. Expressing concern over rising pollution levels, the union urged the authorities to take effective and immediate measures to control dust pollution in the city. It suggested artificial water sprinkling across Guwahati as an urgent step to curb dust. The memorandum also highlighted the failure to provide safe drinking water to every household in the city, demanding that the government complete the supply of potable water to all families at the earliest. Raising the long-standing issue of artificial flooding at Jorabat — considered the gateway to the Northeast — the union alleged that both the National Highways Authority of India and the State Government had failed to resolve the problem. It called for scientific and permanent measures to be implemented before the onset of the monsoon.

The students’ body further drew attention to the alleged menace caused by dumpers transporting soil from Silsako along the Narengi–Chandrapur State Highway. It claimed that the reckless movement of dumpers had created panic among residents and demanded strict action against vehicles operating in violation of norms.

Additionally, the union pointed out that although land had been earmarked in the Chandrapur Revenue Circle for a multi-purpose sports project and an ISRO project, construction work had yet to begin. It urged the government to commence the projects without further delay. The union warned that it would launch agitation programmes if the issues were not resolved promptly. The delegation included AASU education secretary Tutumoni Kalita, state executive member Rupam Kumar Das, and All Guwahati Students’ Union (AGSU) general secretary Pranjal Deka, along with other office-bearers.

