All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) confers Pratima Pandey Award on Ratneswar Moran

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Saturday presented the Pratima Baruah Pandey Memorial Award 2025 on eminent folk culture proponent Ratneswar Moran. The award ceremony was held at Swahid Udyan, where the statue of Pratima Baruah Pandey is located, at Chandmari.

After receiving the honour, Moran expressed his gratitude, stating that he had never expected to receive the award and felt immensely happy. He added that the spirit of Pratima Baruah Pandey would always remain alive and pledged to continue preserving Moran’s cultural heritage alongside Assam’s folk traditions.

AASU president Utpal Sarma lauded Moran for maintaining and promoting the folk culture of his community for over five decades. AASU’s Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya highlighted the need for proper reconstruction of Pratima Baruah Pandey’s ancestral home in Matiabhag, noting that the Assam government had initiated the work and would complete it soon. He further suggested creating an environment for research on her work and proposed instituting a university chair in her name to honour her creativity and contribution to Assamese culture. The Pratima Baruah Pandey Memorial Award is conferred annually on her death anniversary to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to Assam’s folk culture and heritage. Ratneswar Moran, a native of Bormesai, Simaluguri near Kakopathar in the Tinsukia district, is widely celebrated for his efforts in preserving and propagating the folk traditions of the Moran community.

