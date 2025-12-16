All Assam Students' Union (AASU) announces Ambikagiri Raychaudhuri Memorial Award

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Asam Unnati Sabha, and Asam Sena have decided to confer this year's Ambikagiri Raychaudhuri Memorial Award to one of the pioneers of 'Laxmi Krishi Multipurpose Project,' the founder of 'Pabhoi Greens Private Limited,' and an ideal farmer of Pabhoi area of Biswanath district, Neelam Dutta.

Dutta has shown the way to establish many others along with him by showing special achievements in the field of entrepreneurship and agricultural research. His success story has inspired a new generation.

The award will be presented on December 18, the birthday of Ambikagiri Raychaudhuri at Sri Sri Madhadeva International Auditorium in Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra premises. The decision was announced by AASU president Utpal Sharma and general secretary Samiran Phukan, Asom Unnati Sabha president Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya, general secretary Sarat Hazarika, and Asam Sena Chief Convener Bijoy Shankar Bordoloi on Monday.

