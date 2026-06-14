All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) felicitates 50 meritorious students in Chandrapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Continuing its long-standing educational initiative, the Chandrapur Anchalik Chhatra Santha, a unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), today felicitated 50 meritorious students from the region, who secured Star and Distinction marks in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) examinations.

The felicitation programme was held at the campus of Assam downtown University and was presided over by Chandrapur Anchalik Chhatra Santha president Chanbali Mahatu. The students were honoured with traditional Assamese gamosas, certificates of appreciation and file covers.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Samujjal Bhattacharjya, Chief Adviser of AASU, congratulated the students and urged them to become responsible citizens and torchbearers of Assamese society.

“Dear students, become the language of hope for the nation and the hope of our language,” Bhattacharya said. He advised the students to carry three ‘Mothers’ in their hearts throughout life — first, parents and teachers; second, the mother tongue; and third, the motherland, Assam.

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