All Assam Students' Union meets Secondary Education, Assam; Assam Higher Secondary Education Council officials

Guwahati: The leaders of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) had a meeting with the officials of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Friday. The student body called on the organizations to conduct the examinations on time and ensure that the HSLC results are declared before Bohag Bihu.

AASU also demanded the free and fair conduct of the examination and the minimization of harassment for the students of the state. In light of the incidents wherein the question papers for these key examinations were leaked, the AASU leaders urged the SEBA officials to take precautionary measures.

