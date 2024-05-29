All Assam Students Union protests against inability to supply textbooks

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Assam Students Union called out the failure of the state government to provide textbooks to the school students enrolled at government schools even after the completion of two months of the new educational year. The students' organisation staged protests at the district headquarters, demanding that the books be supplied to students as soon as possible so that it does not hamper their education. The districts facing adverse weather conditions were exempted from this protest for the time being, and similar action will be taken in these districts in the future.

AASU president Utpal Sharma and general secretary Sankarjyoti Barua mentioned that the inability to provide books to the school students even after two months of the start of the educational session is not only a failure of the massive education department but also shows the lack of attention towards education by the state government. They also said that the department must plan ahead to ensure that the students receive the new books on the first day of classes, but the same has not been taken care of. They demanded that the work on providing textbooks be continued on a war footing and threatened to stage protests if the same was not completed.

Also Read: Assam: SCERT to prepare textbooks in six ethnic languages (sentinelassam.com)