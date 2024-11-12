All Assam Students’ Union Staged Protest Against Price Hike in Guwahati City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The activists of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a statewide protest against the alarming price hike of essential commodities on Monday. They also burnt an effigy of Supply Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass. The protest was conducted in MG road in Guwahati. AASU condemned the price rise issue in an official statement. AASU has called upon all regional student unions across Assam to protest in their respective local markets, demanding an explanation from the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, Ranjeet Dass, regarding the failure to control the price hike. They raised slogans such as “Shame on the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies,” “The Market is on Fire; the Public is in Distress,” among others, as part of the protest against the price hike.

AASU president, Dipon Sarmah, and general secretary Bhaskar Bora stated, “The burden of price hike is placing undue strain on common households. In this difficult period, the government must prioritize the needs of the people.” They further criticized the Food and Civil Supplies Department for its failure to manage the market prices and protect the public from such distress. The organization announced that if the situation persists, it will hold protests across all district headquarters in Assam on November 20. The AASU has warned that further escalation of protests will occur if the government fails to bring the situation under control.

Also Read: Assam: GMCH Announces Significant Price Hike in Clinical Tests