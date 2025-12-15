All India Radio (AIR) programme executive Dagar Chandra Rabha passes away

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dagar Chandra Rabha, a retired Programme Executive of All India Radio (AIR), passed away on Sunday at the age of 85 after a brief period of age-related illness. He had served at various AIR stations across the Northeast and was widely respected for his dedication to broadcasting and public service.

During his long association with All India Radio, Rabha was known as a deeply learned individual with a strong passion for reading and knowledge. He maintained an extensive personal library comprising books on religion, philosophy, literature and history, reflecting his wide-ranging intellectual interests. His collection included works in Assamese, English, Bengali, Hindi, Rabha and Bodo languages.

Also Read: Renowned social worker Sahidur Rahman passes away at 75 in Dibrugarh