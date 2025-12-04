"Northeast Emerging As Hub of Development", Says Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that the Northeast has become the focal point of development in India. Conversing with the media in New Delhi, the Union Minister said that the Northeastern region has seen unprecedented growth in all sectors in recent years due to focused policies and programmes launched by the central government.

“I have seen the reality, and the transformation is remarkable. The area, once constantly labelled as a disturbed zone, has now emerged as a new engine of growth for India. This is truly exemplary progress. Such a change has been possible only because of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special interest, his dedication, and his devotion. His policy initiatives have uplifted the entire Northeast to a great extent across all sectors,” the Minister stated.