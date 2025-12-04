"Northeast Emerging As Hub of Development", Says Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that the Northeast has become the focal point of development in India. Conversing with the media in New Delhi, the Union Minister said that the Northeastern region has seen unprecedented growth in all sectors in recent years due to focused policies and programmes launched by the central government.
“I have seen the reality, and the transformation is remarkable. The area, once constantly labelled as a disturbed zone, has now emerged as a new engine of growth for India. This is truly exemplary progress. Such a change has been possible only because of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special interest, his dedication, and his devotion. His policy initiatives have uplifted the entire Northeast to a great extent across all sectors,” the Minister stated.
According to the Union Minister, the significant improvement in connectivity and communication has brought about this transformation. Expansion of commercial airports, better railway networks, and the establishment of advanced semiconductor projects opened more avenues and built better infrastructure across the Northeast. Building seamless transportation links, the government has integrated the region with the rest of the country for trade, tourism, and investment.
Furthermore, the Union Minister discussed the prospects, called upon all stakeholders to continue leveraging government support for infrastructure, digital connectivity, and industrial expansion. The region's unique strategic position provides enormous potential for national and international collaborations, he noted.
The Minister's remarks firmly underlined the Central Government's commitment to ensuring that growth is inclusive and long-term, with the Northeast emerging as a hub of opportunity and progress. Continued focus on infrastructure, industry, and peace will place the Northeast at the centre of India's economic story in the years ahead.