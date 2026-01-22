All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) alleges voter roll manipulation ahead of Assam polls

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With the publication of the final electoral rolls approaching, the Opposition has intensified its attack on the BJP-led government in Assam, alleging large-scale manipulation of voter lists during the ongoing Special Revision (SR) process ahead of the Assembly elections.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Wednesday accused the ruling party of turning the voter revision exercise into what it termed a “spectacle of harassment” instead of a transparent administrative process.

The AIUDF reiterated that the Special Revision exercise was being selectively targeted at anti-BJP voters and called for immediate intervention to ensure transparency, fairness and credibility in the voter list revision process.

Addressing the media at the AIUDF headquarters in Hatigaon, party MLAs Aminul Islam (Dhing), Aminul Islam (Mankachar) and Rafiqul Islam (Jania) alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to tamper with the electoral rolls to benefit the BJP in the forthcoming polls.

Dhing MLA Aminul Islam accused the ruling party of undermining democratic norms, claiming that the Special Revision exercise posed a serious threat to democracy in the state. “The BJP is playing a dangerous game to manipulate votes illegally. What is happening in Assam in the name of Special Revision is a major setback for democracy,” he said.

He further alleged that families affected by eviction drives were being specifically targeted. “There is a deliberate attempt to strike off the names of people who have already suffered eviction,” he claimed, adding that notices had reportedly been issued to around 26.84 lakh individuals so far, with nearly 51,000 objections already rejected. Aminul Islam warned that the AIUDF would explore all legal options and even consider boycotting the polls if necessary.

Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam alleged widespread harassment of voters under the guise of hearings. “More than a hundred individuals have been declared ‘dead’ in official records despite being alive and working. Similar incidents have surfaced in at least 61 constituencies,” he said, terming the developments a “planned exercise” to disenfranchise voters.

Jania MLA Rafiqul Islam alleged that the Special Revision process aimed at mass deletion of voters’ names. “There is a clear plan to remove the names of millions of people from the voter list. The Election Commission must not act like a puppet in the hands of the BJP,” he said.

He further claimed that fear and intimidation were being used to file objections, citing instances where Form 7 applications were allegedly submitted under pressure. “In Barhampur alone, a single individual has filed objections against 88 voters. This is a dangerous trend,” he said, urging authorities to remain vigilant to prevent the illegal inclusion of voters from other states while ensuring that genuine voters are not excluded.

