All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Yuva Morcha holds executive meeting in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Yuva Morcha on Friday organized an executive meeting at the Haj Bhawan of Goalpara town in presence of many senior district leaders.

The political wing of the party discussed in detail the future course of action in view of the ensuing assembly election in the state.

Leaders like Lutfor Rahman, the newly-appointed Yuva Morcha President, Abul Kalam Hussain, District President of the parent committee, Abdul Hai, General Secretary of the central committee, and Jakir Hussain, Working President of the parent committee, and many others spoke at length and suggested making the organization stronger and ensuring better coordination among the party workers to succeed in the election.

