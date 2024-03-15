Anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) organizations continues protest in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: Massive protest programmes by various anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) organizations continued in Lakhimpur district with demand to withdraw the contentious Act. They have slammed BJP-led Union Government including Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah for the implementation of the the controversial Act across the country including Assam, by paving the way for granting Indian citizenship to the foreigners from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan following Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi religions.

On Thursday, the members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) displayed black flag across Lakhimpur district by opposing the Act and demanding the immediate withdrawal of the same. The 22 regional units of AASU under Lakhimpur district committee initiated the demonstrations in the public places under their jurisdiction. A section students of North Lakhimpur University also demonstrated the same protest on the same day to demand the repeal of the contentious Act. The Lakhimpur AASU initiated a torch rally on Tuesday evening in North Lakhimpur town opposing the Act. During the demonstration, the AASU activists reiterated the organization’s disapproval to the same. Security forces prevented the protest rally from further proceeding by installing barricade. Lakhimpur district committee of AASU will initiate ‘Satyagrah’ against the Act on Friday across the district.

