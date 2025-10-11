Allegations against Vice Chancellor, university baseless: Gauhati University

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University (GU) has issued a strong statement refuting what it called “false and malicious” allegations circulating on print, electronic, and social media platforms against the university administration and Vice Chancellor. The university described the claims as “totally baseless, misleading, and derogatory,” asserting that they are part of a deliberate attempt to damage the institution’s reputation.

“The university functions with complete transparency and integrity. Every financial and administrative decision follows due diligence and is subjected to multiple layers of institutional and statutory approval,” said Dr. Utpal Sarma, Registrar of Gauhati University. “The recent attempts to malign the reputation of the Vice Chancellor and the University are unfortunate, baseless, and appear to be politically motivated.”

The university emphasized that it operates under the Gauhati University Act, 1947, and that all financial and administrative activities are conducted within the framework of government-approved norms and procedures. University accounts are regularly audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, ensuring full transparency, officials said. According to the statement, all expenditures are made strictly within the approved annual budget, which is reviewed by the Finance Committee, the Executive Council, and the University Court.

