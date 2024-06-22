Ambubachi Mela Begins Today

GUWAHATI: The main gate of the Kamakhya Temple will be closed sharply at 8.35.14 a.m. on June 22 and will open sharply at 6.44 a.m. on June 26 for the Ambubachi. The Ambubachi Mela is a significant annual festival held at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

Guidelines for the mela:

VIP passes: No VIP passes will be issued; all visitors, including VIPs, must queue like regular attendees.

Road closures: Main Road leading to Kamakhya will be closed at 8 p.m., and Pandu Road to Kamakhya Hilltop will be closed at 9 p.m.

Ferry services: Shuttle services and vehicular movement will not run on the Kamakhya Main Road but will be available only on the Pandu to Kamakhya route.

No vehicles are allowed except ambulances and utility vehicles.

Food and Water: Strict regulations for food and water distribution to visitors by institutions must be maintained; no arbitrary distribution will be allowed.

Camp facilities: Camp facilities will be provided at Kamakhya Railway Station and Pandu Port, Pandu. The capacities of the camps are as follows:

Kamakhya Railway Station: 5000 persons

Pandu Port: Main holding area for pilgrims, capacity 12000 to 15000 persons.

Naharbari Field Site: Holding Area of Police Personnel, Capacity: 1000 persons.

Bongshi Bagan Field Site: Holding Area of Police Personnel, Capacity: 2000 persons.

GMC is to maintain regular street lighting and ensure regular cleaning of the overall temple, camps, and other places in its vicinity.

The PHE Department will provide sufficient toilets, bio-toilets, and bathrooms in all the camps, Kamakhya foothills, Kamakhya hilltop, and both pathways from the foothills to Kamakhya hilltop.

Arrangements for barricades on the road at certain locations.

Arrangements of carpet for pedestrians on the road from Prashanti Tourist Lodge Kamakhya to Kamakhya Main Gate

Counters for shoe stalls will be constructed at Nilachal Flyover, Maligaon, and Bangshibagan on the way to Kamkhya Temple via Pandu Road. Devotees will be requested to keep their shoes at the respective counters.

Health camps are being set up in all the camps, Kamakhya foothills, Kamakhya hill top, and both pathways from the foothills to Kamakhya hill top. A mini ambulance service is also being arranged in case of emergency during the mela. PWD (Electrical) and APDCL to provide lighting on all major routes and link roads and ensure adequate and uninterrupted power supply during the Mela period.

