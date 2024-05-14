Part of Maligaon in Guwahati city infested with insects

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Kalyan Nagar locality of Maligaon has been infested with insects in the last few days. Local people have speculated that these insects feed on bamboo flowers. Mentioning that it has become very difficult for them to carry on with their day-to-day activities because of this massive infestation, the locals have requested that the local administration and GMC take the necessary steps to clear these insects.

