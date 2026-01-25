Ambulance driver surrenders after law student killed in road accident at Kahilipara

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The driver, identified as Rekibuddin Ahmed, of a 108 ambulance surrendered before Rangia Police Station after a 26-year-old law student was killed in a road accident at Kahilipara in Guwahati, police said.

The incident took place on January 23 when the ambulance hit Luna Bhardwaj, a student of JB Law College and a resident of Uttar Shalmara in Bongaigaon district. She died on the spot due to the impact of the collision.

According to preliminary information, the ambulance was moving at a high speed when it struck the victim in the Kahilipara area. Local residents and passers-by rushed to the scene and alerted the authorities, but the injuries proved fatal.

The accident also left another youth, Achyut Barua from Dergaon in Golaghat district, seriously injured. Barua, who was residing at Jatia in Guwahati, was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where doctors admitted him in critical condition.

GMCH Superintendent Dr Devajit Choudhury said both victims were brought to the emergency department at 6.11 pm. He stated that Luna Bhardwaj was declared brought dead, while Achyut Barua sustained severe injuries to his abdomen and legs and was shifted to the intensive care unit for treatment.

Police said the ambulance driver had initially fled the scene after the accident. The vehicle involved was later seized by Dispur Police as part of the investigation. Subsequently, the driver surrendered at Rangia Police Station. Authorities said further investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the fatal accident.

