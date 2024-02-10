Anusuchit Jati Yuba Chantra Parishad, Asom to confer Seuj Samrat Award to Jadab Payeng

GUWAHATI: Anusuchit Jati Yuba Chantra Parishad, Asom (AJYCPA) will confer the 'Seuj Samrat Award' to Padmashri Aranya Manab Jadab Payeng during its eighth foundation day celebrations in Guwahati on February 20 and 21, 2024.

Speaking to the media, AJYCPA president Rubul Das said, "The Seuj Samrat Award for Jadav Payeng is a mark of recognition for his unparallel lifelong contributions to the environment. We will confer the award on February 21 at Santi Udyan, near Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati. The award carries a phulam gamosa, a cheleng chador, a bunch of books, a memento, a jaapi, and Rs 10,001 in cash."

He said that State Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, AXX (Axam Xahitya Xabha) president Surya Kanta Hazarika, State Chief Information Commissioner Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Asom Jatiya Vidyalay secretary Narayan Sarma, and others will remain present at the ceremony.

Das also said that they would felicitate senior journalist Jayanta Baruah at the ceremony for his contribution to society.

