APCC Appoints Abdul Khaleque as Chairman of Congress Darpan Editorial Board

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) president Bhupen Kumar Boarh constituted the editorial board of the party's mouthpiece, Congress Darpan, with former MP Abdul Khaleque as the chairman.

The 13-member board also comprises former MLA Hiranya Borah and former MP Bishnu Prasad as advisers; and MLA Sibamoni Borah, APCC's media chairman Bedabrata Bora, the media department's co-chairman Mehdi Alam Borah, APCC's organisational general secretary Bipul Gogoi, APCC's social media chairman Ratul Kalita, APCC's senior spokesperson Rhituparna Konwar, APCC's research department chairman Netra Ranjan Choudhury, senior spokesperson Prabeen Boro, spokesperson Bidisha Neog, and senior spokesperson Prafulla Kumar Das as members.

