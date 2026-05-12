Debabrata Saikia congratulates NDA’s victory, urges action on key Assam issues

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Former Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has written a letter to Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, congratulating him on the BJP-led NDA's victory in the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections. Saikia wished Sarma a successful, people-centric, and harmony-oriented tenure under his leadership.

In his letter, Saikia also expressed his hope that during the upcoming five-year term, Assam would witness progress, sustainable development, and a peaceful environment under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister.

At the same time, Saikia drew attention to several long-pending and sensitive issues concerning the state and urged immediate action on them.

Among the issues highlighted were the implementation of the Assam Accord and the deportation of all illegal infiltrators, as well as expediting the process of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six ethnic communities of Assam.

Saikia further noted that during the election period, an atmosphere of division and hostility had emerged among different ethnic groups, tribes, and linguistic communities in the state. He urged Dr Sarma to take strong measures to restore harmony and ensure that Assam progresses by uniting the greater Assamese society. The Congress leader also requested the government to accelerate the ongoing investigation into the death of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg and to extend all necessary support to his family.

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