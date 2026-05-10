APCC Reviews Assembly Poll Defeat, Gaurav Gogoi Calls for Organisational Reset

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday held a special review meeting at the Manvendra Sharma Complex in Guwahati regarding the results of the recently concluded Assembly elections. In the meeting, the reasons behind the Congress party's debacle in the 2026 Assembly elections were discussed in depth. Discussions were also held on the circumstances under which Congress candidates were defeated despite securing higher votes in a majority of constituencies in 2026 compared to 2021.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, while reviewing the party's failures, called upon party workers to begin preparations from today itself for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the representatives, Gogoi said that the responsibility of standing beside the people of Assam, highlighting their problems, and pointing out the wrong policies of the government has now increased significantly.

After minutely reviewing organizational matters, the party leadership will soon undertake public outreach programmes and, from next Monday onwards, hold extensive discussions with the party's frontal and affiliated organizations. In this regard, president Gaurav Gogoi entrusted the party's general secretary with the responsibility of taking immediate steps.

It may be noted that before the review meeting began, Gogoi, while interacting with journalists, said, "The Congress party has taken the election results very seriously. As president of the Pradesh Congress, I accept the moral responsibility for the overall election results. I have appealed to the central leadership of the party that whatever suggestions they provide in the coming days regarding our organizational foundation or strategies, we will accept those suggestions. We will work by discussing all problems and taking forward solutions after consulting the people."

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