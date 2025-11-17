APCU observes National Press Day with day-long programme in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Along with the rest of the country, the Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU), an organization of government-registered journalists of the state, celebrated the National Press Day at Dispur Press Club with a day-long programme on Sunday. It is noteworthy that the Press Council of India (PCI) began its illustrious journey on November 16, 1966.

For nearly two decades, the APCU has been organizing National Press Day events centrally in Guwahati, and this year was no exception. The day’s programme began in the morning with a martyr commemoration ceremony led by APCU president Swapan Kumar Rabha, working president Mousamjyoti Baishya, secretary general Sarat Senchowa, and senior journalist Prakash Mahanta of Asomiya Pratidin.

It is worth noting that 32 journalists have so far lost their lives in various incidents in the state. During this ceremony, tributes were paid to the martyred journalists. Candles were also lit and respects paid before a portrait of Zubeen Garg, the soul of Assam and the Assamese people, as part of the tribute. The APCU demanded justice regarding the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg.

Senior journalist Prakash Mahanta, present during the memorial event, suggested that APCU form a trust fund to support the welfare of journalists.

In the afternoon session, an open meeting was held under the chairmanship of APCU president Swapan Kumar Rabha. During the meeting, three senior journalists — Phanidhar Das of Asomiya Pratidin, senior sports journalist Pabitra Gogoi of Dainik Janambhumi, and senior photojournalist Abdul Sajid of UB Photos — were publicly felicitated for their long-standing contributions to the field of journalism.

Distinguished guests present at the National Press Day programme included Sanjeev Kumar Phukan, executive editor of the Dainik Janambhumi, and Kunja Mohan Roy, secretary of the Dispur Press Club.

A group of students from the Department of Mass Communication, Journalism and Media Studies, Cotton University, also attended the programme.

During their speeches, senior journalists Phanidhar Das, Pabitra Gogoi, and Abdul Sajid expressed their gratitude to APCU for the honour and pledged to continue working in the field of journalism with renewed enthusiasm in the days to come. Das threw light on the problems that journalists face in the course of their field duty.

APCU raised the demand before the state government to implement journalist pensions and welfare schemes on a regular basis. It is important to mention that although the state government accepted applications for journalist pensions this year, the list of selected pensioners has not been published as yet. APCU has urged the government to announce the names of this year’s selected pensioners at the earliest.

The event concluded with the vote of thanks by APCU’s Kamrup District Committee secretary, Niren Chandra Mali.

