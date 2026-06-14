Armed Burglars Loot Two Apartments in Guwahati's Doordarshan Colony

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two apartments in the Doordarshan Colony at Borbari in Guwahati were burgled on Friday night in what appeared to be a planned operation, prompting police to launch an investigation.

One of the incidents took place at apartment C-15 in the colony’s C Block, where a Class IX student was allegedly overpowered at gunpoint while he was alone at home. According to reports, one of the intruders had earlier visited the residence and asked the boy for water, apparently to ascertain whether any other family members were present.

The miscreants later returned and allegedly entered the apartment, brandished a pistol and forced the minor to hand over the keys to the lockers. After gaining access to the valuables, they reportedly confined the boy inside the bathroom before ransacking the house. The student subsequently managed to contact his parents from inside the bathroom and informed them about the incident.

On the same night, another apartment, identified as B-32 in the B Block of the colony, was also burgled. Police have yet to determine whether the same group of offenders was involved in both cases.

A police team reached the locality after receiving information about the incidents and initiated an investigation. Residents expressed concern over security in the colony following the back-to-back burglaries.

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