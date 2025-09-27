Artiste fraternity seeks release of musician Ajay Phukan amid protests over Zubeen’s death

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In the wake of violent protests triggered by the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, members of Assam’s artiste community have submitted a memorandum to police authorities demanding the release of musician Ajay Phukan, who was arrested alongside social activist Victor Das and four others.

The memorandum, addressed to the Officer-in-Charge of Gorchuk Police Outpost in Kamrup (Metro), described Phukan as a close associate of Zubeen Garg and urged that, unless serious charges are proven against him, he should be released after due inquiry. The signatories stressed that the artiste fraternity is still reeling from the loss of Garg and appealed to the authorities to act with sensitivity and compassion.

Phukan and Das were detained on Thursday after clashes erupted in Datalpara, where a large crowd of fans had gathered outside the residence of musician Siddhartha Sharma. Tensions spiraled when protesters allegedly pelted stones at a Special Investigation Team (SIT) vehicle, injuring several police personnel and damaging property. Security forces retaliated with baton charges, leaving multiple protesters seriously injured.

Both Das and Phukan have been booked under charges of assaulting on-duty officers and inciting violence. As police escorted him into custody, Das was heard shouting: “Zubeen Garg must get justice.”

The arrests and subsequent police action have sparked fresh outrage among Garg’s fans and supporters, further intensifying demands for a fair and transparent investigation into the mysterious circumstances of the singer’s death in Singapore earlier this month.

