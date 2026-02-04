ASESWU’s 62nd State Conference to Take Place Feb 5‑7 at Kokrajhar University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 62nd state conference of the Assam State Electricity Supply Workers' Union (ASESWU) will be held on February 5, 6 and 7 at the MMB Auditorium of Kokrajhar University. Electricity workers from different parts of the state are expected to participate in the three-day conference.

In a statement, general secretary of the union, Nurul Islam Talukdar stated that the electricity workforce in Assam has been severely affected by the ongoing policy of privatization in the power sector. Particular concern was raised over the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to introduce multiple distribution licensees in the electricity distribution sector. According to Talukdar, implementation of this system would weaken the public electricity distribution framework and adversely affect people's right to electricity.

Talukdar further pointed out that several 33/11 KV sub-stations in the state have gradually been handed over to private contractors, which has compromised operational safety in power management. The outsourcing of sub-stations has also hindered the promotion prospects of regular employees working in posts such as SBOs and electricians.

