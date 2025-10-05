Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) pays tribute to Zubeen Garg, defers party meeting

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The people of Assam continue to grieve the loss of Zubeen Garg, the state’s beloved musical icon whose songs, words, and deeds have left an indelible mark on the hearts of every Assamese. Amidst this atmosphere of sorrow, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Saturday organized a public tribute ceremony at Lakhidhar Bora Field, near Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati.

The event saw the presence of AGP president Atul Bora, working president Keshab Mahanta, Mayor Mrigen Sarania, senior artistes, including Samar Hazarika, JP Das, Upakul Bordoloi, Dr. Anjanjyoti Choudhury, Sandhya Menon, Malabika Bora, Sangita Kakati, Sadananda Gogoi, Atul Panchani, Anupam Saikia, Jina Rajkumari, Barnali Kalita, Rupam Bhuyan, Ranjit Gogoi, advocate Nekibur Zaman, para-cyclist Rakesh Banik, and numerous other artistes and dignitaries, all paying their respects to the singer. People from various ethnic communities, political and non-political organizations, and citizens of different religions also participated, offering a universal prayer for the artiste who had stood by the Assamese people in times of adversity. Traditional Diha and Nagara rituals were performed in honour of Zubeen Garg.

In a press conference held at the AGP headquarters at Ambari today, AGP president Atul Bora announced that the party’s public meeting scheduled at Khanapara Veterinary College field on October 14 and the political rally in Guwahati on October13 have been postponed in view of Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise. He added that foundation day events will proceed at the party headquarters and district offices, where the memory of the beloved singer will also be honoured.

