Assam: SIT Questions Former North East Festival PRO Anuj Kumar Baruah in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday questioned Anuj Kumar Baruah, former Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the North East Festival, at the CID headquarters in Guwahati. The interrogation is part of the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg.
Baruah, who had been in Delhi, reached Guwahati after receiving a formal summons from the SIT. According to sources, the team questioned him about his professional role in the festival’s communication and promotional activities and whether any of that work is connected to the events leading up to Garg’s last days.
Before entering the CID office, Anuj Kumar Baruah briefly told reporters, he does not have further information about the continuation of the North East Festival, as he was called in for SIT interrogation soon after he had requested its cancellation. He mentioned that he is not much aware of what happened afterward and that he is associated with the North East Festival only during the time it takes place. “I will cooperate fully with the investigation. I have nothing to hide.”