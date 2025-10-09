Assam: SIT Questions Former North East Festival PRO Anuj Kumar Baruah in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday questioned Anuj Kumar Baruah, former Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the North East Festival, at the CID headquarters in Guwahati. The interrogation is part of the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Baruah, who had been in Delhi, reached Guwahati after receiving a formal summons from the SIT. According to sources, the team questioned him about his professional role in the festival’s communication and promotional activities and whether any of that work is connected to the events leading up to Garg’s last days.