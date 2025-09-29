Assam: Saplings planted in memory of Zubeen Garg at Dhekiajuli Xahitya Xabha

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A solemn plantation drive was organized on Sunday at the premises of the Dhekiajuli Branch Xahitya Xabha in memory of Assam’s beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. The initiative was jointly undertaken by the Xahitya Xabha and the environmental organization Seuj Society, with active participation from local citizens.

Several indigenous saplings, including Nahor, White Sandalwood, and Red Sandalwood, were planted to mark the occasion. The drive was inaugurated by Prabhakar Barman, President, Dhekiajuli Xahitya Xabha, Gautam Rajbanshi (Secretary), social worker Dhruva Kumar Bora, Sanjay Barua, State President, Seuj Society, along with environmental activists Doly Das, Monmayuri Das, and Shailav Bhattacharjya.

Addressing the gathering, Ananda Tanti, President of All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA) Sonitpur district, described the Dhekiajuli Xahitya Xabha premises established in the 1960s as a ‘local heritage site’ and stressed the collective duty of citizens to preserve its surroundings.

In recent days, the Dhekiajuli Municipality, Xahitya Xabha, and Seuj Society had carried out extensive cleaning drives to remove plastic and waste materials from the premises. However, miscreants were again found dumping garbage near the Xahitya Xabha gate, drawing strong criticism.

Seuj Society has also resolved to plant Nahor saplings at various other sites across Shaheed Nagari Dhekiajuli as a lasting tribute to the Late artiste.

