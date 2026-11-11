Assam: 108 Mrityunjoy attends 293 burn, road accident cases during Diwali

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam recorded 293 burn and road traffic accident (RTA) cases over two days during Diwali, November 8 and 9, 2026, handled by 108 Mrityunjoy Services. The figures included 32 burn cases and 261 RTA cases.

On November 8, the service recorded 13 burn cases and 126 RTA cases. The numbers rose to 19 burn cases and 135 RTA cases on November 9. A district-wise breakdown showed that Sonitpur recorded the highest number of cases, with 23. Kamrup Rural followed with 20, while Kamrup Metropolitan reported 17. Dibrugarh, Golaghat and Nalbari each recorded 16 cases, followed by Jorhat with 15. Sivasagar reportedly recorded the lowest number of cases