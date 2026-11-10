Assam records 112 fire incidents on Diwali; Kamrup-M reports 22

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam recorded 112 fire-related incidents on Diwali, November 8, with Kamrup Metro accounting for 22 cases, according to the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Department sources said 49 of the 112 incidents across the state were linked to firecrackers. One person sustained minor injuries in a fire-related incident at the 12th Mile area of Jorabat in Kamrup Metro.

Three major fire incidents were also reported from Lakhimpur, Pathsala and Silapathar.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel responded to emergencies across the state during the Diwali celebrations.