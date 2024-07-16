Assam: 11 lakh applications dropped for 9,500 posts of Grade 3 and Grade 4

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government is preparing to hold examinations for the recruitment of around 9500 people in Grade 3 and Grade 4 in the state. It has been mentioned that this examination will include negative marks for wrong answers, unlike the previous examinations in this category.

Around 11 applications have been received by the authorities for the recruitment process, which is the highest number of applicants to date for any examination in the state. The lack of any application fees combined with the transparency in the recruitment processes in the past has led to this massive number of candidates applying for these positions.

