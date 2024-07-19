Assam: 1,350 doctors graduate annually in state, says Minister Pijush Hazarika

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Water Resources, Information & Public Relations, and Social Justice Pijush Hazarika attended an event organised by the Assam Secretariat Class IV Government Employees’ Association at Janata Bhawan on Thursday. The members of the union felicitated the family members of Class IV employees of the Secretariat who passed with good marks. Minister Piyush Hazarika was present at the function. He congratulated the meritorious students, like in previous years.

A total of 11 meritorious students were felicitated during this event. Speaking at the function, Minister Hazarika said that the Class IV employees of the Assam Secretariat are playing a special role in the development of the state, like other officers. The Minister urged the students to work hard for the next few years and said that the next generation must be well-established to work for themselves, their families, and the country. The minister urged everyone to move forward in their lives with social responsibility. He told the students that their parents are playing a special role in the development of the state through working in the secretariat. The minister urged the students to be more successful than their parents and said that every parent sincerely wishes that their children would be more successful than them.

The minister said that under the efforts of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the number of medical colleges in the state has increased from six to twelve, resulting in 1,350 doctors graduating annually as compared to 726 in the past. He said that this number will increase to 2,500 in the next five years. At the same time, he said that the number of universities in the state has increased, and now about 45,000 students are able to pursue postgraduate studies.

