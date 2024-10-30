Assam: ‘144 Candidates Receive Appointment Letters at Rozgar Mela’

Guwahati: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rozgar Mela and distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in Government departments and organizations via videoconferencing on Tuesday. Rozgar Mela highlights the Prime Minister’s commitment to prioritizing employment generation. It will empower the youth by providing them with meaningful opportunities to contribute to nation-building. The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal virtually joined PM Narendra Modi at the ‘Rozgar Mela” from Guwahati in Assam. A total of 144 successful candidates ceremonially received their appointment letters at the Rozgar Mela in Guwahati to various government departments like India Post as well as institutions like CRPF, NIT Manipur etc.

In Guwahati, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal attended the Rozgar Mela which was virtually addressed by PM Narendra Modi. A total of 144 successful candidates ceremonially received their appointment letters on Tuesday. The candidates have been appointed in various government institutions and departments like NIT Manipur, CRPF, Oil India Limited, Department of Post, among others. The Rozgar Mela were organised at 40 locations nationwide, with new recruits joining the Central Government across various Ministries and Departments, such as the Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare among others.

Speaking at the Rozgar Mela held in Guwahati, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Yuva Shakti is the driving force behind India growth story. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has emerged as one of the strongest nations globally. As we all unite with dedication and commitment toward realizing an Atmanirbhar Bharat, envisioned by Prime Minister Modi, I urge each of you to join this inspiring journey, become true Karmayogis, and dedicate yourselves to the noble cause of nation-building. Due to the emphasis placed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on youth-led development, India has now assumed a significant role in this mission. As one of the foremost leaders driving the Indian economy, he has encouraged his peers to actively contribute towards building a self-reliant nation’, stated a press release.

