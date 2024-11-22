Assam: 18th DN Barua managers’ contest held in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Management Association (GMA) organized the 18th DN Barua Memorial Annual Managers’ Competition on the 19th and 20th of November 2024 at the Civil Services Officers’ Institute, Khanapara, Guwahati. The competition is the flagship programme of GMA and is held in the memory of late Digendra Nath Barua, former president of GMA and the Founder Managing Director of Assam Industrial Development Corporation Ltd.

The competition brings together the best young managers of leading organizations in the Northeast Region, who give presentations on their managerial skills in finding creative solutions to organizational problems. This is followed by a short interview by a jury consisting of eminent personalities from industry, academia, and administration. This year, 37 young managers from diverse industries took part in the competition.

The inaugural ceremony was held on the morning of 19th November. In his address, Robin Kalita, Working President GMA, welcomed the participants representing a wide section of industry and urged them to use the competition to prepare themselves to face the challenges of the future. Swapan Jyoti Sarma, convenor of the organizing committee, gave an overview of the competition and its objectives. In his inaugural address, Chiranjit Chaliha, president of GMA, expressed his belief that the competition would provide an opportunity for young managers to not only exhibit their creativity but also to learn from other participants about innovative management practices in other organizations and industries. The vote of thanks was proposed by Prabhat Konwar, general secretary, GMA.

The competition came to a close on the 20th of November. The award ceremony was held at a glittering function in the Civil Services Officers’ Institute in the presence of a large number of members of GMA. The ceremony was presided over by Chiranjit Chaliha, president of GMA, who expressed his happiness at the successful conduct of the competition and urged the participants to take the shared knowledge back to their workplaces. Swapan Jyoti Sarma, convener of the organizing committee & director GMA, presented a report on the competition. In his address, Robin Kalita, Working President GMA, highlighted the importance of the competition and its impact on shaping young minds.

The first position went to Vandana Dutta of Brahmaputra Crackers & Polymers Ltd., the second position to Yogendra Kumar of Guwahati Refinery, and the third position to Rajashri Lahoty of Numaligarh Refinery.

