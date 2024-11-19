Guwahati: Protests Erupt at Noonmati Refinery over Worker Layoffs

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Noonmati Refinery witnessed escalating protests today as members of the United Workmen Union gathered outside the facility to voice their anger over recent layoffs. The union strongly condemned the refinery’s decision to terminate several long-serving employees, accusing the management of replacing them with lower-wage labourers.

According to the union’s statement, the layoffs have affected a total of 58 workers across Assam’s key oil refining hubs, including Bongaigaon, Digboi, and Guwahati. The breakdown of the dismissals includes 22 workers from Bongaigaon, 29 from Digboi, and seven from Guwahati. Protesters alleged that this move compromises the safety and quality of operations at the refinery by sidelining experienced staff in favour of cheaper, less-trained replacements.

“Our workers have given years of dedicated service, yet they are being replaced to cut costs. This is not only unfair but dangerous,” said a spokesperson for the union during the protest. The demonstrators are demanding the immediate reinstatement of the dismissed employees and are calling for an end to what they deem as unfair employment practices.

Union leaders argue that such moves by the refinery set a concerning precedent for labor standards in the sector, potentially threatening job security for workers across the state. The protests have disrupted traffic near the refinery, as demonstrators vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are addressed.

So far, the refinery management has not issued a public statement regarding the allegations or the reasons behind the layoffs. The protestors, however, have made it clear that they are prepared for a prolonged struggle if necessary, raising concerns of a prolonged standoff between the workers and refinery authorities.

