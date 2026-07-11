DHSK College Joins ‘Brikshya Bandhu’ Mission with 5,000 Neem Sapling Plantation Drive

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Government of Assam has recently announced the ambitious state-wide 'Brikshya Bandhu' programme, which envisions the plantation of one crore trees across the state. Welcoming this visionary initiative and reaffirming their commitment to environmental conservation and social responsibility, DHSK College (Autonomous) and Stay Fit Yoga Centre have decided to formally integrate their ongoing plantation campaign into the Government's 'Brikshya Bandhu' mission.

The two institutions have declared that their existing programme of planting and protecting 5,000 Neem saplings will henceforth be carried forward as an integral part of the State Government's flagship campaign.

As part of this initiative, 68 Neem saplings have already been planted in the Mancota Prashanti Path area in Dibrugarh. In the coming months, plantation drives will be conducted at several other locations, including the campus of Salt Brook Academy, the Dibrugarh Press Club, Tulsi Gaon, District Court premises at Phoolbagan, Leela Gogoi Path, and various other parts of Dibrugarh city.

This was jointly announced by Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, Principal of DHSK College (Autonomous) and Jagadish Bharali, Managing Director of Stay Fit Yoga Centre. Around 500 Neem saplings have already been planted under this initiative.

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