Assam: 1st Battalion of SSB organizes Health Camp in Sonapur

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, under the leadership of Commandant Sh. Sunil Kaushik, organized a Health Camp and Workshop on Monday as part of the nationwide Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan.

The programme, conducted in collaboration with the District Hospital, Sonapur, focused on providing comprehensive medical check-ups, specialist consultations, and health and hygiene education to battalion family members. Special attention was given to female members, Sandiksha participants, and children of the unit.

A team of medical professionals extended treatment and counselling services during the camp. The team included Dr. Ajit Hemrom, Commandant (Medical), 1st Bn SSB Sonapur; Dr. Arun Konwar, Medical & Health Officer-I (Pediatrics), District Hospital Sonapur; and Dr. Hiramoni Das, Medical & Health Officer-I, District Hospital Sonapur.

The initiative ensured quality healthcare access for the battalion community while spreading awareness on preventive health practices. Officials said the event reinforced the mission’s core vision—empowering families through the health and well-being of women, stated a press release.

