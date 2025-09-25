Mega health camp under Susrukha Setu held in Silchar, nearly 2,000 beneficiaries screened

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Cachar district administration organized the second LAC-wise Mega Health Camp under the flagship initiative Susrukha Setu, coinciding with the 5th day of Seva Hi Samarpan: Seva Saptah. Held at Assam Palace in Silchar constituency, the camp witnessed an overwhelming response with 1,918 beneficiaries screened and 234 numbers of patients referred for Phase-II specialized treatment at tertiary hospitals. The programme was attended by Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Shibananda Roy along with senior officials.

Chakraborty said that the initiative was not just about treatment, but about instilling a sense of security and trust among the people. He also referred to the recent adoption of 100 TB patients by 100 Nikshay Mitras under Seva Saptah, organized at Gandhi Bhawan on Monday, where patients received food baskets, and pledged support.

The Mega Health Camp was specially designed for children in the age group of 0–18 years and offered specialist consultations across paediatrics, neurology, ophthalmology, ENT, and other departments. Beneficiaries underwent screenings for congenital heart conditions, neurological disorders, psychosomatic illnesses, TB, cancer, and other health issues, while diagnostic facilities including lab tests, ECG, and dental check-ups were made available. Immunization services, physiotherapy, Ayush and Unani consultations, and distribution of PMJAY health cards were also carried out. A yoga demonstration by NGO Shiv Durga Club of Palonghat added a wellness dimension to the programme, encouraging families to adopt preventive lifestyle practices.

Later, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty and DC Mridul Yadav visited the screening counters, interacted with doctors, staff, and patients, and personally reviewed the functioning of the camp. Officials informed that similar health drives would be rolled out across 5 assembly constituencies of Cachar.

