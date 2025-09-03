Assam: 1st SSB Battalion Commemorates 58th Raising Day

Sonapur: 1st Bn SSB Sonapur commemorated its 58th Raising Day on September 1 to honour the remarkable achievements, personnel dedications, supreme sacrifices and service to the nation. This Battalion was raised on September 1, 1968 as a Group Centre SSB Srinagar Garhwal. To mark the event, Kh. Ibochouba Singh, Offg. Commandant, 1st Bn SSB graced the occasion by extending his heartfelt wishes and appreciated the contributions made by this unit in serving the nation. Various sports activities for personnel, Sandiksha members and children were organized. In addition, cultural programmes showcasing different cultures and traditions were also conducted. The programme ended with a vote of thanks thanking all the officers, personnel and their families for making the celebration a grand success and to carry forward the good work, stated a press release.

