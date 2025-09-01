Rangia Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organizes cycle rally on National Sports Day

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The 24th Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rangia and Sector Headquarters SSB, Rangia jointly organized an inspirational cycle rally on the occasion of National Sports Day on Sunday.

The event was conducted under the guidance of the Commandant of 24th Battalion, HK Gupta, with the aim of inspiring the people towards fitness, discipline, and health-awareness in the society.

The cycle rally was flagged off by Commandant Gupta and passed through various villages, towns, and rural routes falling under the jurisdiction of 24th Battalion SSB, Rangia. During the rally, the officers and jawans of the force participated with great commitment and spread the message that regular exercise, healthy diet, and sports activities should be an essential part of life.

In his inaugural speech, Commandant Gupta said that the rally was not just a sports activity, but a reflection of social awareness, environmental consciousness, and a broad thinking related to public interest. He said that this event showed how the armed forces play an important role in the mental and physical development of the society along with protecting the borders. On the occasion, the battalion had organized special programmes from August 29 to 31 August, which ended on Sunday with the cycle rally.

The rally was an effective initiative towards strengthening discipline, self-confidence, health awareness, and patriotism among the youth. Through the rally, the force personnel gave a clear message that physical and mental health was not only a personal but also a social responsibility. The main objective of the programme was the message that sports and fitness should not be limited to competition or entertainment, but made an integral part of the lifestyle, Gupta said. The message given by this event was, ‘Health is the biggest asset,’ and that this was the basis for building a healthy and strong society.

On this important occasion, many senior officers and force personnel of Sector Headquarters SSB, Rangia and 24th Battalion SSB, Rangia including Second Command Officer, Sunil Singh Rawat and Jasbir Singh, Deputy Commandant Venkat Raman Mishra, Ashwani Kumar Shukla, Anurag Singh, and Pramod Kumar were present.

Also Read: Assam: 6th Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal celebrates 59th Raising Day in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: