Assam: 474 secretary posts created for district village committee office under Sixth Schedule Areas

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department has created 474 posts of secretary in the Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) and Village Development Committee (VDC) offices of the districts under the Sixth Schedule Areas.

P&RD Department issued a notification for the creation of the posts. The notification said, “In pursuance of the Cabinet decision taken in the meeting held on July 31, 2024, the Governor of Assam is pleased to convey approval for the creation of 474 posts of secretary in VCDC and VDC offices of the districts under the Sixth Schedule Areas of Assam as per the recommendation of the Sixth Assam State Finance Commission.”

The posts created for the eight districts under the Sixth Schedule Areas are: Under the four districts of BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region), 136 posts for Kokrajhar district, 61 posts for Chirang district, 114 posts for Baksa district, and 109 posts for Udalguri district; 28 posts for Dima Hasao district under the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council; 17 posts for Karbi Anglong district; and 9 posts for West Karbi Anglong district under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

Further, the notification stated that the Appointing Authority of the newly created posts in the districts under Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council shall be the Principal Secretary of the respective autonomous district councils as per the Finance Department’s OM (Office Memorandum) dated March 20, 2015. The Appointing Authority for the newly created posts in the BTR Area shall be the Bodoland Territorial Council as per the “Memorandum of Settlement with BLT, 2003.”

