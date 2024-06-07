North Cachar Hills Indigenous Students’ Forum condemns ‘biased’ appointments under NC Hills Autonomous Council

HAFLONG: The North Cachar Hills Indigenous Students’ Forum (NCHISF) and its nine constituent student organisations have vehemently condemned the recent appointments of skilled and technical staff under the NC Hills Autonomous Council on February 7 last as ‘biased’. Referring to the appointments vide Letter No. NCHAC/GAD/AAP/Personnel/17/ 2023-24/126, the nine constituent student organizations of NCHISF at a press meet on Thursday alleged that these appointments disproportionately favour one community, undermining the principles of fairness and equal opportunity. Such actions not only erode trust in the Council’s governance but also sow discord among the diverse communities residing in the region.

The student organisations called upon the authorities to immediately review these appointments and ensure that future recruitments are conducted transparently and equitably, reflecting the diverse composition of the society. They suggested that an independent commission for recruitment of all office staff under the jurisdiction and administrative control of NCHAC, in line with APSC, be constituted by the Council to guide the selection process fairly and to foster unity and development in the region.

Further, they expressed concern regarding the erroneous use of the term ‘Dima Hasao’ instead of ‘NC Hills Autonomous Council’. This change, if not legally validated, could lead to significant administrative and legal complications. The student organisations urged the relevant authorities to address this issue promptly and clarify the legal standing of the council’s name to prevent potential disputes and maintain administrative continuity.

The NCHISF constituents asserted that adherence to fairness, transparency, and legal norms are crucial for the sustainable development of the region, and urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively towards these ideals.

