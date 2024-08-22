Assam: AIUDF Moves State Election Commission to Revise Delimitation of Gaon Panchayat

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) met the Commissioner to the Assam State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday regarding the delimitation of the Gaon Panchayat and rationalization of Zila Parishad areas.

The delegation, led by Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam, submitted a memorandum to the SEC and put forward certain demands. They demanded the revaluation of constituency boundaries by conducting a thorough re-examination of the constituency boundaries to ensure a more equitable distribution of voters across all Zila Parishad and Panchayat areas.

They further requested the involvement of stakeholders by engaging with local representatives, community leaders, and other stakeholders in the affected areas, bringing together their input, and ensuring that the redrawn boundaries reflect the demographic realities and developmental needs of the region.

They further demanded transparency and fairness by ensuring that the entire delimitation process is conducted transparently with clear criteria and justifications for the decisions made, to maintain public trust and confidence.

The memorandum said, "The delimitation process has led to significant discrepancies in the distribution of voters among different Zila Parishad constituencies with the policies of classifying in three categories of A, B, and C. The current delimitation has resulted in certain Zila Parishad members being assigned constituencies with a very small number of voters, while others have been allocated constituencies with an excessively large voter base. The remaining disparity in voter numbers between different Zila Parishad constituencies creates an unequal electoral influence, where the voice of a small voter base can be disproportionately strong compared to constituencies with a large electorate. This contradicts the democratic principle of 'One person one vote'."

It further said, "The unequal distribution of voters across constituencies could result in administrative challenges, including difficulty in ensuring adequate resource allocation and effective implementation of development projects. The delimitation process is being carried over on the basis of the 2001 Census, which is long ago, and the present demographic picture is far away from the reality of population."

Also read: Assam: AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal urges PM for an aerial survey of floods (sentinelassam.com)