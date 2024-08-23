Assam: 54,411 ‘D’ voters declared foreigners in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Foreigners Tribunals in the state have declared 54,411 ‘D’ voters as foreigners since 2017. In a written reply to a query from MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal in the Assembly today, the chief minister revealed this. The Chief Minister further said that, as per a report received from the Election Department of the state, there are 1,19,570 ‘D’ voters in the state.

According to the statement from the Chief Minister, 26 declared foreigners have been deported since 2017. The statement further said that as of July 31, 2024, as many as 210 foreigners are in the Matia transit camp in Goalpara. Following an order from the Supreme Court of India issued on April 13, 2020, as many as 522 inmates who completed two years in the transit camps were released.

Also Read: Assam CM assures to resolve D-Voter issue for Bengali Hindu in 6 months after polls (sentinelassam.com)