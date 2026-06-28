Basistha Police Raid in Guwahati Yields 14 kg of Ganja, One Arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station carried out a raid at Sagalpara in the Lokhra area and recovered a significant quantity of contraband during an anti-narcotics operation in the city. Acting on specific inputs, police raided a suspected hideout and seized 14 kilograms of ganja from the premises. One individual, identified as Ajay Mahato alias Lalu (21) of Lutuma, was arrested during the operation. Police also recovered a mobile phone and a scooty bearing registration number AS01FY6279 from the possession of the accused.

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